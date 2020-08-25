Unbound

Puff is our brand new compact suction vibe. Puff's soft outer ring rests against your anatomy to create a rhythmic sucking sensation while the 5 intensity settings allow you to choose the right amount of suction for you. Puff's opening is 0.5 inches wide (edge to edge) and just short of 0.5 inches deep. Available in quartz and mint, Puff is waterproof and charges using the Unbound universal USB charger (included).