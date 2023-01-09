Unbound

Product Sku: 59618892; Color Code: 066 Targeted stimulation that’ll make you go whoa, this suction vibrator from Unbound creates a rhythmic experience that takes it to the next level. Waterproof design features suction and vibration with 5 different intensities to up the ante. Features - Suction vibrator - 5 intensities - Waterproof - Rechargeable via USB Content + Care - Includes vibrator and USB cable - Body-safe silicone - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 1.57”l x 2.33”w x 3.04”h - Weight: 0.19 lbs Please note, this item cannot be exchanged or returned.