Homesick
Puerto Rico Candle
$34.00
At Homesick
An afternoon sipping freshly roasted coffee while breathing in salty ocean air. Views from the mountain hacienda and arroz con gandules y sofrito. Top Notes: Coffee, Mango, Nutmeg Mid Notes: Salt, Rice, Ocean Air Base Notes: Vanilla, Tree Moss 13.75 oz. Typical burn time is 60-80 hours Made from a natural soy wax blend with premium cotton wicks and custom fragrance oils Non-toxic and contain no lead, plastics, paraben, synthetic dyes or phthalates