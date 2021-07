Bottega Veneta

Puddle Boots

$650.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bottega Veneta

• Rubber ankle boots • Made with Biodegradable Polymer • Monobloc Chelsea boot design upper • Bulky rounded toe • Seamless construction • Lightweight and waterproof • Wavy stamped outsole • Pull-on • Cotton lining and Nappa footbed • Pay attention when using the product on slippery surfaces. Material: 100% Rubber