Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Prynt
Smartphone Photo Printer
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Featured in 1 story
30 Gifts For Your Long-Distance BFF
by
Chanel Parks
More from Prynt
Prynt
Smartphone Printer
$236.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Sex & Relationships
Dedicated Feature
I Love My Kid, But...Dating As A Single Mom Is HARD
I Love My Kid, But… is Refinery29 and Red Baron’s exploration of the honest, often unspoken, realities and challenges that come along with parenthood.
by
Anonymous
Sex
These True Stories Of One-Night Stands Are As Juicy As They Are U...
Sex. Strangers. Intimacy. Awkwardness. Ecstasy. These are just a few of the sometimes-disparate ideas that come into play when we talk about one-night
by
Us
Sex
Sexy Summer Fling Stories To Get You In The Mood For Summer Lovin...
Ah, summer. The sun’s out, the temperature is rising, and everyone’s wearing far less clothing than they did in December. It’s the perfect time for
by
Erika W. Smith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted