Pruta Food Container, Set Of 17, Clear, Green

IKEA - PRUTA, Food container, set of 17, clear, green, So economical you can send leftovers home with your guests. See contents without removing lid. Stackable to save space. 17 containers in 7 different sizes. Wash this product before using it for the first time.