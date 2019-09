Kitri

Prunella Velvet Jumpsuit

£125.00 £85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kitri

Meet your new plus one. Perfect for your next festive soirée, Prunella has you well and truly covered with its decadent teal green velvet base and flattering wide-fit leg and fitted body. It features a V-neck, cross back shape and satin belt we style in an obi for an oriental touch.