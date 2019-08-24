SPIKED WITH COLOR. STUDDED WITH STYLE.
Six richly pigmented eyeshadows in new, limited-edition shades get the party started—and keep looks going after dark with soft-to-scandalous effects. Smolder bolder.
SHADES:
VINYL (Iridescent light peach)
ENDLESS PARTY (Burnt mauve)
EXPLOIT (Dusty rose with iridescent shimmer)
SCREECH (Gold with silver shimmer)
SMASH IT UP (Shimmering black)
NOT FOR SALE (Shimmering aubergine)
THE NARS HOLIDAY 2018 COLLECTION. All attitude. No limits. Uncover your inner rebel with a covetable collection inspired by the iconic punk fashion of the 1970s. Stud your style with daring shimmer and shine; spike it with explicitly bold shades for a look that’s authentic. Irreverent. Always relevant.
DETAILS
Limited Edition