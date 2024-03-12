Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Bodywand
Provocateur 10.5″ Dual Ended Lingus Vibe
$212.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Wild Secrets
Need a few alternatives?
Doc Johnson
Ritual Euphoria 6.75" Massage Wand
BUY
$82.99
Wild Secrets
Bodywand
Provocateur 10.5" Dual Ended Lingus Vibe
BUY
$212.99
Wild Secrets
Dame
Aer 4.7" Air Suction Clitoral Stimulator
BUY
$179.99
Wild Secrets
LELO
Sila Cruise
BUY
$195.30
$279.00
LELO
More from Bodywand
Bodywand
Midnight Massager
BUY
$39.95
$79.90
PinkCherry
Bodywand
Bodywand Luxe 2
BUY
$90.97
$129.95
PinkCherry
Bodywand
Midnight Massager
BUY
$39.95
$89.99
PinkCherry
Bodywand
Midnight Massager
BUY
$34.95
$69.90
PinkCherry
More from Sexual Wellness
Doc Johnson
Ritual Euphoria 6.75" Massage Wand
BUY
$82.99
Wild Secrets
Bodywand
Provocateur 10.5" Dual Ended Lingus Vibe
BUY
$212.99
Wild Secrets
Dame
Aer 4.7" Air Suction Clitoral Stimulator
BUY
$179.99
Wild Secrets
LELO
Sila Cruise
BUY
$195.30
$279.00
LELO
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted