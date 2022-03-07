Assouline

Provence Glory By François Simon Hardcover Book

Assouline's Provence Glory hardcover book celebrates the cities, quaint towns and beautiful landscapes of the famous French region which has provided inspiration for the likes of Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso. It's filled with glossy shots of must-see spots, including the sprawling lavender fields which served as the backdrop for Jacquemus' Spring '21 show. You'll also find details of the plethora of art festivals which take place in the area.