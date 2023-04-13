Assouline

At Anthropologie

Style No. 63848303; Color Code: 053 Featuring more than 200 photos, this book invites you to explore Provence in all its glory - from its quaint towns and cities, to its Roman landmarks and medieval chateaus. Hardcover 200 pages Assouline Publishing Assouline Founded in Paris in 1994 by Prosper and Martine Assouline, Assouline is the first luxury brand on culture. It began with the desire to create a new, contemporary style of book, using the couple's experienced eye for visually rich stories and compelling narratives, and has expanded to cover over 1,700 titles.