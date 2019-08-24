Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
I ended up tapping out the color for a sheer stain.
The glossy-to-matte formula of this deep berry shade went on too thick for my liking, so I ended up tapping out the color for a sheer stain instead. Like any other standard liquid lip out there, this did cling to some of the dry patches on my lips, but it wasn't so noticeable that I wanted to wipe it off.