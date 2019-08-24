Search
Flesh Beauty

Proud Flesh Matte Liquid Lipcolor

Flesh Proud Flesh Matte Liquid Lipcolor is an intense, matte liquid lipstick that delivers vibrant color with a lightweight feel. Wear it with pride.
Reviews

I ended up tapping out the color for a sheer stain.

Mi-Anne ChanFull-time editor
The glossy-to-matte formula of this deep berry shade went on too thick for my liking, so I ended up tapping out the color for a sheer stain instead. Like any other standard liquid lip out there, this did cling to some of the dry patches on my lips, but it wasn't so noticeable that I wanted to wipe it off.