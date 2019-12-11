Protocol

Protocol Lab Vitamin C Superserum

Aside from genetics, the two biggest factors that cause the skin processes to break down and for discoloration and wrinkles to form are UV exposure from the sun and carcinogens from pollution. While retinoids focus on changing skin cell behavior, real Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid) focuses on the surface impact of UV and pollution, freeing up your skin cells to look their best This super-powered serum is packed full of the most potent (but delicate) form of Vitamin C, L-Ascorbic Acid, which is recommended by dermatologists to: – Naturally brighten skin for glowing complexion – Even out skin tone and improve discolorations – Encourages collagen synthesis for smoother, fuller-looking skin