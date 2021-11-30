Outcast Foods

Protein Powder (chocolate)

$69.99

If you’ve been looking for the best tasting plant-based protein powder, you found it! Made with upcycled fruits and vegetables, our vegan protein has a smooth texture, the right amount of sweetness without using sugar, and a natural, fresh taste. With 20g of protein, 6 servings of fruits and vegetables and packed with vital nutrients, you are getting the non dairy protein powder of your dreams 400% less water used compared to whey protein Gluten-Free Low Calorie Great for building muscle Sustainable, upcycled food sources Ingredients: Plant Blend (pea protein, rice protein, pumpkin protein), natural flavours, Vitamin & Mineral Blend [sodium chloride, ascorbic acid, retinyl palmitate, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, phylloquinone, vegan cholecalciferol (VitaShine®), pyridoxine hydrochloride, folic acid, sodium selenite, riboflavin, chromium picolinate, cyanocobalamin, thiamin hydrochloride], guar gum, sunflower lecithin, high purity steviol, glycosides, Organic Fruit & Vegetable Blend [beet, raspberry, cranberry, strawberry, carrot, blueberry, pomegranate, acai (Euterpe oleracea), blackberry, black currant, cherry, acerola, bilberry, banana, apple, pineapple, orange peel, mango, papaya, peach, pear, tomato, lemon peel], Fat Blend (coconut oil powder, borage seed oil powder, flaxseed powder, sunflower oil powder), beet (for colour), silica, Digestive Enzyme Blend (papin, acid stable protease, lipase, fungal amylase, amyloglucosidase, cellulase, hemicellulase, fungal lactase) Probiotic Blend (450 million CFU) (Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium bifidum, Bifidobacterium longum, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus casei). VITASHINE® is a trademark of ESB Developments, LLC Allergen Warning: Contains ingredients from coconut. Made in a facility that also processes tree nuts. NOTE: Number of servings may vary slightly from bag to bag.