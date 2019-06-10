Cuvée Beauty

Eliminate dry, damaged locks by spritzing your hair with Protective Treatment by Cuvee Beauty. Ideal for daily use, this heat protection spray offers nutrient-rich ingredients and proteins that create stronger, frizz-free strands with a natural-looking sheen.Key Ingredients: Hydrolyzed Pea Protein: helps to replace lost proteins to hair and leaves its outermost layer with a smooth and shiny finish. White Truffle Extract: helps restore moisture to hair and scalp and improve the scalp's health. Ceramides: protect hair from breakage. Keratin: prevents breakage by fortifying strands from root to tip. Resveratrol: one of the most powerful antioxidants to prevent free radicals from causing hair damage.