Protective Face Masks

FINAL SALE ​For a limited time, save 10% on masks when you buy 3 or more mask packs. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Since the CDC announcement to wear masks, it has become our shared responsibility to protect each other and reduce the strain on our healthcare system. With that in mind, we have created a pack of three non-medical grade masks, intended to enhance your health and safety. Each pack comes with three non-medical grade masks, made from upcycled fabric in mixed prints. The masks feature a triple-lining of fabric, for added protection, with elastic ear loops and a nose clip to secure around your face. Due to the process of upcycling materials, slight variance in the scale of the mask pattern may occur. Please note, these masks are not direct substitutes for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment, and should not replace the recommended steps set in place by the CDC. In instances where medical-grade PPE is required, please consult a healthcare professional. This non-medical face mask is not recommended for those who have trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Materials & Care: • Outer: 97% cotton, 3% elastane • Lining: 100% cotton • Machine wash & tumble dry. Wash before first wear and after each use.