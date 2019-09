Aesop

Protective Body Lotion Spf50 Sun Cream

$33.50

When Aesop laucnhes a new product, you know it's going to be special. Turning its talent to the world of sun cream, the Aussie brand's Protective Body Lotion offers not just a strong barrier from the sun but enriches with vitamin E with up to eighty minutes' water-resistance. As always, natural ingredients including avocado and lemon peel oils plus spearmint mean it smells gorgeous as it leaves your skin safe.