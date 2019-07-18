Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
OGX

Protecting + Silky Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray

$8.99
At Ulta Beauty
OGX Protecting + Silky Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray helps to decrease blow dry time, while protecting strands from high heat.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Heat Protectants For Natural Hair
by aimee simeon