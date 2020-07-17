Shiseido

Protect & Play The Active Sun Set

$103.00 $68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shiseido

Description For consumers looking for the best in active sun protection in a clear formula. Powerful sun protection that is perfect for play and becomes stronger as you sweat, all in a comfortable lotion formula that turns invisible on any skin tone. Treat your skin after sun with two products targeted to strengthen skin and brighten the look of your complexion. This four-piece sun set the provides perfect protection for your day in the sun. Includes a waterproof, pool or beach ready cosmetic bag. Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion WetForce SPF 50+(Full Size) Clear Stick UV Protector WetForce SPF 50+ (Full Size) Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate 10mL White Lucent Power Brightening Mask A $103 value. How to use Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion WetForce SPF 50+: Apply liberally to face and neck. Reducing the quantity of application will lower the level of sunscreen protection significantly. To activate WetForce technology, expose the applied area to water for 15 minutes or perspiration for 30 minute. Clear Stick UV Protector WetForce SPF 50+: Apply liberally to face and neck. Reducing the quantity of application will lower the level of sunscreen protection significantly. Product can be applied over and under makeup. To activate WetForce technology, expose the applied area to water for 15 minutes or perspiration for 30 minute. Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate: Use every morning and evening after cleansing and before moisturizing. When using with other serums, apply Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate first. Dispense formula onto palm of hand and smooth evenly over the face. White Lucent Power Brightening Mask: Place the mask over the entire face and remove after 10 minutes to help target the appearance of spots and discoloration. Gently blend remaining essence into skin and lightly press over the entire face.