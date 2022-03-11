Tula

Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum Spf 30

$36.00 $18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

TULA's Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Gel provides daily glow SPF 30 plus protection from the damaging effects pollution & blue light - a must have for indoors & outdoors. Benefits Daily broad spectrum protection from damaging sun, blue light & pollution Won't clog pores-non-comedogenic formula No white cast-leaves a gorgeous glow Non-greasy & oil-free-wears well with or without makeup Great for all skin types Helps promote even skin tone & strengthen the skin barrier Reef-safe & vegan AFTER 1 USE*: 100% agreed product leaves no white cast AFTER 2 WEEKS**: 93% agreed skin does not feel greasy 90% agreed product does not clog pores *Self assessment on 33 subjects after 1 use **Self assessment on 33 subjects after 2 weeks Key Ingredients Probiotic Extracts: help improve skin smoothness & strengthen the skin barrier Pineapple & Papaya: help promote even skin tone Wild Butterfly Ginger Root: helps protect skin against the damaging effects of blue light & pollution Does not contain live cultures