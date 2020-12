Teakhaus by Proteak

Proteak Edge Grain Carving Board

$114.95

Buy Now Review It

SUPERIOR QUALITY | We developed cutting boards inspired by a Social Kitchen concept, the place where we share food and great moments with the people we love. Made of certified FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) teak wood from well-managed forests. Teak is moisture-resistant and stain-resistant which protects the board from splitting, warping and scarring.