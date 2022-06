PatBo

Protea Ruffle String Bikini Top

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Self: 85% polyamide, 15% elastane Lining: 87% polyamide, 13% elastane Made in Brazil Hand wash Removable padded cups Back tie closure Ruffle detail at shoulder straps Item not sold as set Revolve Style No. PBTO-WX83 Manufacturer Style No. TOB20419US