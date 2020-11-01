OPI

Prospa Nail & Cuticle Oil

$15.95

Details OPI ProSpa introduces the first and only professional salon skincare line that brings the quality and efficacy of facial skincare to premium products developed specifically for hands and feet. To develop this first-of-its-kind salon offering OPI teamed with Dr. Zena Gabriel, a practicing dermatologist and expert in her field. Combining her skincare savvy with OPI¿s knowledge of all things mani / pedi we created a line of salon specific formulas that deliver on results and client experience.