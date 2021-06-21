OPI

Prospa Nail And Cuticle Oil

$9.95 $7.96

Product Description OPI ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil includes rich yet lightweight grape seed, sesame, kukui, sunflower & cupuaçu oils provide the ultimate in moisture. Our formulas are designed to Noursih and Protect skin while helping to stop the signs of aging before they start. Now you can finally bring the salon experience and results to the comfort of your own home. Ultra Nourishing Formula helps protect, replenish and strengthen cuticles 9 out of 10 women surveyed said cuticles felt softer, smoother, and healthier with one week of daily use Protects and Noursihes the skin while helping to stop the signs of aging before they start Rich yet Lightweight grape seed, sesame, kukui, sunflower and cupuaçu oils provide the ultimate in moisture OPI ProSpa: InspiRed by facial skincare. Perfected for your hands & feet Prosper Nail and Cuticle Oil is a fast absorbing formula that conditions cuticles For Best Results: Gently massage into cuticle twice daily If this OPI nail product is one of your faves, enroll in Subscribe and Save so you never run out. About OPI OPI is the #1 salon NAIL POLISH brand worldwide, offering a full line of nail polish, GEL NAIL POLISH, nail treatments, & skin care products. We exist to transform the world with color, as we believe color brings emotion to life.