ProsourceFit

Acupressure Mat Pillow Set

$21.99

PAIN REDUCTION – Naturally reduce muscle tension, back pain, and headaches by simply laying on the mat daily for 10-30 minutes. Acupressure releases endorphins that block pain, and helps relax the muscles in your back, neck and feet. FULL SUPPORT – The cushioned foam mat is large enough to fit your full back, and unlike many mats that only cover your back, this set includes a pillow covered in acupressure points for neck support and more holistic pain relief. RELAXATION & STRESS RELIEF – Lay back and relax onto this “bed of needles” to massage pressure points that help release tight muscles and relieve stress. Use prior to bedtime to improve your rest and reduce insomnia. INCREASED ENERGY & CIRCULATION - Thousands of acupressure points stimulate nerves and improve blood circulation for increased energy and faster muscle recovery, making it great for users who sit at a desk daily, as well as active individuals and athletes. HIGH QUALITY - 100% thick cotton and plant-based eco foam, the acupressure mat has 6,210 acupressure points; neck pillow has 1,782 acupressure points The Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat and Neck Pillow Set is an effective, affordable, and natural home remedy for muscle pain, stress, insomnia, and more. This process improves blood flow, helping the body to release toxins and promoting muscle recovery – ideal for post-workout or during savasana at the end of a yoga session. It can be used not only lying down, but also while seated at a desk chair or on the couch. Set your feet on it when seated to help soothe weary soles at the end of a long day, or lay on your stomach to help with digestion. The mat is made of 100% cot-ton and plant-based eco foam which can be hand washed for a comfortable, long-lasting mat for relaxation. The mat measures 25”L x 15 ¾” W and the pillow is 14 ¼”L x 4”H, providing full back coverage for most users.