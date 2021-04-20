ProsourceFit

Acupressure Mat And Pillow Set

luxurious quality – made of 100% natural linen & coconut fiber filling, the acupressure mat has 6,534 acupressure points; neck pillow is filled with soft pp cotton and has 1,377 acupressure points. relax & relieve stress – lay onto the “bed of needles” to stimulate pressure points, releasing tight muscles and melting stress away. use before bed to improve sleep quality and reduce insomnia. ease pain – naturally reduce muscle tension, back pain, and headaches by lying on the mat daily for 10-30 minutes. endorphins that block pain are released through acupressure, helping relax the muscles in your back, neck and feet. complete support – the cushioned coconut fiber filled mat is large enough to fit your entire back and beyond, with an additional pillow covered in acupressure points for neck support and extra pain relief. increase energy & circulation - thousands of acupressure points stimulate nerves and improve blood circulation for increased energy and faster muscle recovery, making it great for users who sit at a desk daily, as well as athletes and active individuals. Department name: Unisex-Adult The Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat and Neck Pillow Set is an effective, affordable, and natural home remedy for muscle pain, stress, insomnia, and more. This process improves blood flow, helping the body to release toxins and promoting muscle recovery – ideal for post-workout or during savasana at the end of a yoga session. It can be used not only lying down, but also while seated at a desk chair or on the couch. Set your feet on it when seated to help soothe weary soles at the end of a long day, or lay on your stomach to help with digestion. The mat is made of 100% cot-ton and plant-based eco foam which can be hand washed for a comfortable, long-lasting mat for relaxation. The mat measures 25”L x 15 ¾” W and the pillow is 14 ¼”L x 4”H, providing full back coverage for most users.