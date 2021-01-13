ProsourceFit

The Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat and Neck Pillow Set is an effective, affordable, and natural home remedy for muscle pain, stress, insomnia, and more. This process improves blood flow, helping the body to release toxins and promoting muscle recovery – ideal for post-workout or during savasana at the end of a yoga session. It can be used not only lying down, but also while seated at a desk chair or on the couch. Set your feet on it when seated to help soothe weary soles at the end of a long day, or lay on your stomach to help with digestion. The mat is made of 100% cot-ton and plant-based eco foam which can be hand washed for a comfortable, long-lasting mat for relaxation. The mat measures 25”L x 15 ¾” W and the pillow is 14 ¼”L x 4”H, providing full back coverage for most users.