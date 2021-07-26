Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Prose
Prose Custom Conditioner
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Prose
A nourishing moisturizer that will meet all of your hair goals and restore your strands without ever weighing them down.
Need a few alternatives?
John Frieda
Frizz Ease Daily Nourishment Conditioner
BUY
$8.99
Amazon
Ouidad
Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Conditioner
BUY
$24.00
Ulta Beauty
L'Oreal Paris
Elvive Extraordinary Rapid Reviver Deep Conditioner
BUY
$4.99
Amazon
IGK
Thirsty Girl
BUY
$27.00
IGK
More from Prose
Prose
Prose Pre-shampoo Hair Mask
BUY
$38.00
Prose
Prose
Custom Shampoo
BUY
$25.00
Prose
More from Hair Care
DryBar
Detox Dry Shampoo
BUY
$23.00
Sephora
Kristen Ess
Style Reviving Dry Shampoo
BUY
$14.00
Ulta Beauty
Together Beauty
Life In The Fast Lane Dry Shampoo
BUY
$12.50
$25.00
Sephora
Oribe
Magic Duo Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
BUY
$64.00
$96.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted