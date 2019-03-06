Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
The North Face
Proprius Down Hoodie
$175.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The North Face Renewed
Bringing the heat to the backcountry without extra weight or bulk, this ultralight 800-fill goose down mid-layer provides exceptional warmth and packs down unbelievably small.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Fenty Puma By Rihanna
Puma Fenty By Rihanna Cropped Puffer Jacket
$450.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Trenchcoat
$79.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Jan Long Bonded Terracotta Orange
$1050.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Puffer Jacket
$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
More from The North Face
DETAILS
The North Face
Thermoball Insulated Coat Full Zip
$200.00
$104.41
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
The North Face
Resolve 2 Jacket
$90.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
The North Face
Women's Surge
$128.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
The North Face
The North Face Berkeley Backpack
$65.00
$45.45
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
BB Dakota
Soft Spot Faux Fur Jacket
$138.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted