Beekeeper's Naturals

Propolis Throat Spray

YOUR BODYGUARD IN A BOTTLE: Propolis Throat Spray is the powerful, natural immune support you’ve been searching for. Bee Propolis is nature's ultimate protector and the hive's immune system. It has been used for centuries for immune support, sore throats and combating various ailments. IMMUNE SUPPORT: Naturally rich in antioxidants and over 300 beneficial compounds. This is a natural product that is painstakingly tested for Quality & Potency. No refined sugars, artificial ingredients, or additives. ONLY 3 INGREDIENTS: High-grade bee propolis extract, Non-GMO vegetable glycerin, and purified water. Our Propolis is Paleo friendly, gluten free, and natural. CONTAINS NO: artificial preservatives, colors, refined sugar, gluten, wheat, yeast, corn, soy, dairy, egg. People allergic to bees or bee products may experience allergic reactions. Not recommended for pregnant or lactating women BENEFITS: Immune Support, Scratchy Throat Relief, Natural Remedy, Alcohol-Free, No Refined Sugars, Certified Keto, Sustainably Sourced, Certified Paleo by The Paleo Foundation in 2019, Third party lab tested to ensure our products never contain pesticide residue or nasty chemicals. THE SOURCE: Beekeeper's Naturals Inc. Propolis comes from remote apiaries in the mountainous regions of Canada and is among the purest and most sustainably-sourced on earth. Beekeeper's Naturals Inc. Inc. Propolis Spray is a great source of antioxidants for the maintenance of good health. 100% Canadian-made with high grade Canadian Bee propolis (95% extract). it tastes sweet and is gluten, dairy and alcohol free with no added sugar. Contains just three ingredients: Bee propolis, Non-GMO Vegetable glycerin and purified water. CAUTION: People allergic to bees, bee products, poplar tree products or balsam of Peru may experience allergic reactions.