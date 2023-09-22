Wishtrend

Propolis Energy Boosting Essence

$23.00

By Wishtrend Propolis Packaging Updates By Wishtrend is always trying to find a way to take better responsibility in practicing environmental sustainability while not giving up on the safety & efficacy of the products. So along with the updated design, recycled packaging materials & name renewals for the Propolis line have been changed. Please note that each product's formula remains the same. (To find out more, CLICK HERE.) Propolis Energy Boosting Essence (Former: Quad Active Boosting Essence) -30% PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic bottle -50% PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic cap -FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified paper box printed with soy ink Skin Types: Normal, Dry, Combination, Oily, Sensitive Skin Concerns: Dryness, Roughness Good For: Anti-inflammatory, Hydrating, Skin Smoothing This essence is recommended as a serum booster that contains 'Quad Active' Ingredients: 3 Complex Ingredients (Morus Alba Bark Extract, Nelumbo Nucifera Leaf Extract, Schisandra Chinensis Fruit Extract), Salix Alba (Willow) Bark Extract, Centaurea Cyanus Flower Water, and Propolis. These ingredients are widely known to help with anti-inflammatory, anti-pollution, and anti-bacterial effects to maintain your skin to stay healthy and lively. Also, with supporting ingredients Black Tea and Honey, it provides moisturizing effects to the skin. Recommended using this essence in between your toner and serum step!