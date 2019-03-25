Evolis

Promote Shampoo

WHAT IT IS:Long, healthy hair can be an elusive aspiration. The é.volis&trade. PROMOTE Shampoo gently cleanses while protecting each strand from breakage. Color-safe shampoo is formulated with Baobab to instantly hydrate and shield hair from heat and styling damage.. WHAT IT DOES:&bull. Concentrated formula is color safe and gently cleanses away dirt and styling residue&bull. Nourishes each strand to reduce split ends and breakage&bull. Transforms texture, condition and overall hair quality within 90 days&bull. Adds volume to the roots, delivering instant lift and enhancing texture. KEY INGREDIENTS: &bull. Sanguisorba Officinalis: A hair-saving flower found in the fields of Europe. Part of the PROMOTE lengthening blend that accelerates hair growth&bull. Rosa Multiflora: Japanese rose is an important player in the Activator hair lengthening blend. Harvested in Japan specifically for é.volis&trade.&bull. Swertia Chirata: Known as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Key part of the PROMOTE lengthening blend&bull. Baobab: Called the tree of life, Baobab improves hair manageability, protects against heat styling and instantly conditions improving overall suppleness. FREE OF... &bull. Parabens &bull. Sulfates &bull. Silicone&bull. Phthalates&bull. Animal cruelty. HOW TO USE IT:Gently distribute through the hair, massaging the lengthening and protective benefits from scalp to ends. Follow with PROMOTE Conditioner and Activator for optimal results.