Manduka

Prolite™ Yoga Mat

$92.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

For information on how Manduka contributes to the community, please visit the u003Ca href="https:u002Fu002Fwww.zappos.comu002Fbu002Fmandukau002Fbrandu002F2815"u003EAbout pageu003Cu002Fau003E, Aligning your chakras can be an endeavor when struggling to fit on your yoga mat. Maximize your potential of reaching a Zen-like state with the PROlite® Mat from Manduka®., A zero-waste yoga mat that's great for hot yoga when paired with a performance Yogitoes or eQua mat towel., Superior wear and longevity., Slip resistant, yet non-sticky, even during a perspiration-inspiring practice. , OekoTex certified, emissions-free manufacturing., Dimensions:u003Cbru003ELength - 71"u003Cbru003EWidth - 24"u003Cbru003EThickness - 3u002F16"u003Cbru003E, 100% latex free., u003Ca href="https:u002Fu002Fshopping.zappos.comu002Fdownloadu002FMu002Fau002Fnu002FMandukaMatFinder.jpg"u003EFind the Manduka yoga mat that's right for you!u003Cu002Fau003E, u003Cstrongu003EAll PRO and PROlite Manduka mats are guaranteed for lifeu003Cu002Fstrongu003Eu003Cbru003E• Manduka will replace any defective mats regardless of where they were purchased.u003Cbru003E• If a mat is worn out from normal use and conditions, they will be replaced. u003Cbru003E• Damage from improper use will not be covered. , Made in Germany.