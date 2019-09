Progressor Splite Goggles

£99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adidas

Tipping the scales at less than 80 grams, it 's one of the lightest goggles in the world and the first choice on your quest for higher speed up and down the mountain. Less weight means less unnecessary bulk on your face, allowing for unprecedented freedom of movement and all-day wearing comfort. frameless design Vision Advantage™ polycarbonate lens Compatible with prescription lenses