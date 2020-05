The Fifth Label

Progress Dress

$98.00 $52.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

The summer season calls for this easy breezy and lightweight Progress dress. V-neck. Short sleeves with elasticized cuffs. Slip on over head. Knit fabrication. Tiered ruffle construction. Solid color . Approx. 32.5" length (size S). Imported