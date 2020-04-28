HiCoup Kitchenware

A GREAT VALUE FOR YOUR MONEY!!! Don’t let the price fool you, this is a fantastic sommelier inspired, premium quality and durable 3 in 1 multi-function waiters key. This corkscrew elegantly blends the features of a wine corkscrew, bottle opener and foil cutter all together in a stylish and DURABLE 420 STAINLESS STEEL body with comfort-grip wood handle. It inspires confidence and offers the satisfying, solid heft of a fine tool and feels good in the hand, like a well-balanced kitchen knife. SPECIALLY DESIGNED WORM made of heavy duty steel is to cleanly remove any natural or synthetic cork in only 5 turns with no breakage. The precision-cut notch along the screw grips the cork firmly and also reduces the drag as it cuts through the cork, making it less likely the cork will crumble and offering a significant advantage over other types of screws. DOUBLE HINGED FULCRUM provides extra leverage and smoother pulling of even the longest corks. The two step hinge makes opening wine twice as easy by allowing for a nice, 2-step pull and removal of the cork and offers a significant mechanical advantage over older-style single-hinge corkscrews. LONG, ROUNDED AND SERRATED FOIL CUTTER removes all types of foils and eliminates the need to purchase another gadget. It is also specially designed to reduce the risk of slippage and minimize any tearing of the foil or plastic. NOTE - IF THE FOIL KNIFE IS DIFFICULT TO OPEN, SIMPLY APPLY A LITTLE BIT OF OIL AT THE KNIFE'S HINGES TO LOOSEN IT UP. THIS WILL USUALLY DO THE TRICK! A HIGH-QUALITY PRODUCT BACKED BY OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE - We'll let our reviews and seller feedback speak for themselves. We are so confident in the quality and durability of our products that we stand behind them 100% with a FREE LIFETIME . If something breaks or if you don't absolutely love your new waiter's corkscrew we will OFFER A REPLACEMENT and/or REFUND YOUR MONEY, no questions asked