Bissell

Professional Spot And Stain + Oxy Portable Machine Formula

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

Every BISSELL purchase helps save pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. Removes tough stains with the power of OXY. Surface Type: Upholstery, Carpet, Spot and Stain Formulated with a fresh scent. Quick and effective spot cleaning on carpet, area rugs and upholstery. Great for beverage and food stains, kitchen grease, and more. Formula made for portable carpet cleaners. Formula contains no heavy metals, phosphates or dyes. Biodegradable detergent Safe to use around kids and pets when used as directed. BISSELL PRO Spot & Stain OXY formula is made for portable carpet cleaners. This powerful formula tackles tough messes that happen on carpet and upholstery, including food and beverage stains, kitchen grease, and more. It also removes odors while you clean and leaves a lasting, fresh scent. Plus, when you use it as directed, it's safe to use around kids and pets since it does not contain any heavy metals, phosphates or dyes. In fact, the ingredients in this formula have been carefully evaluated by the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency to earn the agency's Safer Choice label, meaning it's safer for the people and pets in your home and better for the environment as a whole. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a BISSELL product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear.