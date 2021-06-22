Nition

Professional Salon Hair Straightener

$59.99 $40.19

Innovative Healthy Styling:The 5-IN-1 Ceramic coated Heating plate is also infused with Nano Silver,Argan oil,Tourmaline & Titanium.Those great elements do benefit the hairs by locking in natural moisture and transforming frizzy,it avoid pulling or damaging hair while styling, leaves hair more shiny,sleek and healthy,anti-static. Simple One Step Operation without any buttons:the revolutionary design allow you to operate by simple revolving the end of straightener.Rotate clockwise to power on and desired your favorite salon high heat.Rotate anticlockwise to decrease the temperature and power off.Without any buttons on the whole hair straighteners body,looks more Concise Style and avoid hitting the buttons compare to the traditional flat iron.Digital LCD 6 Precise Temps Options:265/300/340/375/410/450°F for ALL HAIR TYPE. A High Efficiency Flat iron for Hair:The extra-long heating plate(4.1") provide more contacted area(+10%) than normal one,means styling a bunch of more hair once.With MCH Heating Feature(10s fasting heating-up and evenly,recovery heat in secs) & unique C-Sensor Feature(Auto Temperature Calibrating),achieve the best style effect with long lasting. Upgraded 2-IN-1 Hair Styling Tool for straightening and curling hair.The 3D flexible floating heating plate helps adjust the angle to avoid snagging or pinching hair,glide smoothly through hair. Comes with 60 minutes auto shut off functionality.Dual voltage auto compatible(100V-240V) for worldwide usage. This set comes with a travel pouch bag,a heat-resistance glove,1pc*Salon comb and 2pc*Salon hair clips,making it to be your closed travel companion.Extra long Salon Power Cord(9ft & 360° Swivel) with Velcro Straps & Hanging Hook.More TIPS for how to curling, please read the manual careful.