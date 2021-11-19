JEWHITENY

Professional Nail Dryer Gel Polish Light

$17.99 $13.59

Buy Now Review It

Drying Almost All Nail Gel: including nail led gels, nail gels, nail hard gels, builder gel, nail sculpture gel, gem gel, and LED nail gel and other gel use, Ideal for both home and salon use. And also a nice gift for your friends. 18pcs DOUBLE LED TECHNOLOGY : The uv led nail lamp has 54W Super Power, UV LED nail lamp 54W beads provide unique fast, properties, very energy efficient -- auto-sensor for the comfortable cure gel nail polish.