Professional Leopard Suede Clog

$130.00

100% Leather Imported Synthetic sole Heel measures approximately 2" Platform measures approximately 0.75 inches Leather and or fabric uppers Padded instep collar for comfort when walking If you spend long hours on your feet, you have to pick up a pair from Dansko's Professional Clog collection. Each has a polyurethane rocker-bottom sole, designed to protect the feet, legs, and back from the stress of standing or walking, and to propel the foot forward, helping you stay on the move. Ahhhhh, Dansko. There you go again. Doing your all-day comfort thing. Making us feel so good on our feet. With excellent arch support and legendary comfort, you let us stand longer than ever. And with great styles in a range of heel heights, you have us feeling all tingly inside, just like the day we first met. When wife and husband team, Mandy Cabot and Peter Kjellerup discovered the world's most comfortable shoe in a tiny shop in Denmark in 1990, they just had to bring some home for their friends. When their friends tried them on, they told their friends. And just like that, a shoe company was born. Now Dansko not only sells their original clogs, but also heels, boots, sandals, wedges and flats too! Every style features the Dansko DNA - materials and construction carefully selected to promote good foot, leg and back health, so that you can stand better, for longer. Say goodbye to choosing between looking good and feeling good. And say hello to having it all.