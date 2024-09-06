Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Ga.Ma Italy
Professional Iq Perfetto
$299.95
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta
Need a few alternatives?
Hershesons
The Great Hairdryer
BUY
£295.00
Hershesons
Shark
Flexstyle™ Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-styler
BUY
$299.00
Sephora
Shark
Flexstyle
BUY
£269.99
Shark
Dyson
Supersonic Nural Hairdryer
BUY
£399.99
Sephora
More from Tools
Ga.Ma Italy
Professional Iq Perfetto
BUY
$150.00
$299.95
Ulta
SURI
Sustainable Electric Toothbrush
BUY
£75.00
SURI
Hershesons
The Wand
BUY
£120.00
Hershesons
Tangle Teezer
The Ultimate Detangler Brush
BUY
£14.00
LookFantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted