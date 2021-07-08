GHD

Professional Hair Dryer Diffuser

Up your styling options with the new ghd professional hair dryer diffuser now adaptable with any ghd helios™ or ghd air® hair dryer. Add this clever addition to your styling kit to give you perfectly formed curls and waves as you blow-dry – a quick and easy way to swap your style. Contoured hard fingers lift and separate your hair as you dry to create soft volume as well as giving a frizz-free finish to naturally curly hair or creating loose, natural-looking waves in finer, straighter hair types. The ghd professional hair dryer diffuser has been developed in collaboration with top stylists to ensure you achieve a salon-style finish every time you blow-dry with your ghd air® hair dryer; or attach the ring adapter to make it compatible with your ghd helios™ hair dryer.