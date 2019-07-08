HSI

Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair Straightener

The Glider flat iron has tourmaline-infused ceramic plates that use 8 micro-sensors with HeatBalance technology to evenly distribute heat by regulating the temperature so that you spend less time applying heat to your precious hair. The iron heats up quickly, and the temperature can be adjusted between 140-450°F, giving you total control in matching the heat to your hair type. The tourmaline infusion reduces frizz by generating negative ions, and the ceramic is built for durability and lasting results. Plus, the floating plates give the flexibility to flip, curl or straighten your hair, all with a single iron. The real reason why people can't get enough of this iron is because not only is it feature-filled and battle-tested, but it comes at a great price, with a satisfaction guarantee and a 1 year warranty to match. Includes: Glider Ceramic Flat Iron. HSI Style Guide. 1 Year Warranty. Argan Oil Treatment . Manufacturer Contact Information Service@hsiprofessional.com 305-888-0809