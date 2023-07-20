Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
CCS
Professional Foot Care Cream For Cracked Heels And Dry Skin
£5.92
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Palmer's
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Foot Magic Lotion - 2.1oz
BUY
$5.29
Target
AllEven
Colour Shield
BUY
£38.00
ALLEVEN
Palmer's
Cocoa Butter Formula With Vitamin E Foot Magic
BUY
£4.99
Boots
Amlactin
Daily Moisturizing Lotion For Dry Skin
BUY
$13.97
$15.99
Amazon
More from CCS
CCS
Cracked Heel Repair Balm
BUY
£6.22
Amazon
CCS
Cream For Dry And Callused Feet
BUY
£8.49
Boots
CCS
Cracked Heel Balm
BUY
£10.99
Boots
CCS
Cracked Heel Repair Balm
BUY
$17.34
Amazon
More from Body Care
Nécessaire
Hand Cream Duo Set
BUY
$28.00
$40.00
Nordstrom
Palmer's
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Foot Magic Lotion - 2.1oz
BUY
$5.29
Target
AllEven
Colour Shield
BUY
£38.00
ALLEVEN
Palmer's
Cocoa Butter Formula With Vitamin E Foot Magic
BUY
£4.99
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted