KitchenAid

Professional 600™ Series 6-quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer

$499.99 $329.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

Mixer allows you to mix like a professional chef with 575 watts, 10-speed controls, enhanced electronic speed sensor and Soft Start™ mixing feature. The 6-quart polished stainless steel bowl is ergonomically designed and has an ergonomic handle.