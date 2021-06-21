United States
KitchenAid
Professional 5qt Stand Mixer – Kv25g0x
$419.99$299.99
At Target
Whether you need 9 dozen cookies* for the school bake sale or shredded chicken for Taco Tuesday with friends and family, the KitchenAid® Professional 5™ Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer has the capacity for every occasion. This durable bowl-lift stand mixer is built to last, and features 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and briskly whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes and comes in a variety of colors to perfectly match your kitchen design or personality. Expand your mealtime creativity with over 10 optional hub-powered attachments