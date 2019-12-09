Casfuy

Professional 2-speed Pet Nail Trimmer

Safe, Effective & Precise Trimming: This dog nail grinder uses an advanced Diamond Bit Grinder to deliver the safest, most comfortable pet claw grinding. Recommended by veterinarians and pet grooming professionals, painlessly and precisely trim your pet's nails anywhere. Advanced 2-Speed Switch & 3 Grinding Ports: The trimmer features an adjustable, low-high speed design powerful enough support heavy grinding. And with 3 ports to match small, medium, or large pets, simply choose the appropriate port and speed depending on your pet's size and nail hardness. Super Low Noise & Vibration: Many pets get stressed by the sound and vibration of pet nail grinder. However, our electric pet nail grinder uses a superior motor with whisper-quiet technology that produces a very low vibration to keep pets calm and help sand pets claws faster and easier. Rechargeable & Portable: The cordless dog grinder is rechargeable and has an indicator light on the bottom that turns on when charging. Each grinder has a built-in battery that lasts 2 hours after a 3-hour charge. The lightweight and ergonomic body design also makes it easier to handle in your right or left hand.