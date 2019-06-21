Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler Cylindrical-heel Wrap-around Leather Sandals

£525.00 £365.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Proenza Schouler’s black leather sandals are imbued with an architectural air via the contrasting white leather-covered cylindrical heel. They’re Italian-crafted with slender straps which cross over and wrap around the ankle, then are accented with red topstitching across the insole. Wear them to bring a contemporary mood to bold separates, such as a sleeveless top and a graphic, knitted skirt.