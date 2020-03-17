Intelligent Change

Productivity Planner: Plan Out Your Daily & Long Term Goals

PROVEN PRODUCTIVITY FORMAT: The Productivity Planner is based on historical leading Productivity Principles and Supported Goals Research that is proven to increase productivity. GET FOCUSED. BEAT PROCRASTINATION: Stay clear of distractions with the Productivity Planner's simple focused Pomodoro style work system. The goal oriented system helps enforce productive habits. BECOME MORE PRODUCTIVE DAILY: Rate your productivity at the end of each day and become more self aware and effective day by day. WEEKLY PLANNING / REVIEW: Stay on top of your weekly goals and review what happened each week. Everything is non-dated so you do not waste pages like most planners. Includes 7-day pages + Sat/Sun page per week. GUARANTEED TO INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY OR YOUR MONEY BACK: The Productivity Planner is Guaranteed to work or your money back! If you do not absolutely love the Productivity Planner, return it and we will issue you a full refund (or replace it if there's a problem). The Productivity Planner combines productivity principles based on scientific research and used by successful people throughout history into a simple daily format that will help you conquer lazy, distracted, and unaccomplished "busy" days. With an easy-to-read introduction that walks you through the process, you can get started on your important work quickly! You get 6 months’ worth of daily productivity planning and Weekly Planning & Review sections designed to make you reflect on your productivity and enable growth and improvement. Beat Procrastination and Accomplish Your Important Work. From the creators of The Five Minute Journal!