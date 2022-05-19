Clever Fox

Productivity Planner

$24.99

The Only Productivity Planner You Will Ever Need! Looking for the best day planner to boost your productivity, happiness, and success by 300% or more?If so, the Clever Fox Planner is for you! This personal life calendar planner will help you incorporate productivity and gratitude techniques into your daily life. Set weekly, monthly, and daily goals, focus on what&rsquo-s important, beat procrastination, live with passion, incorporate gratitude and affirmation techniques, attract the power of the universe by creating a vision board and much more. Created for goal-oriented users, this top-notch daily productivity planner will help you keep track of your day-to-day tasks and much, much more! Organization. Focus. Accountability. These three ideas are what The Clever Fox Planner is all about. Designed to be uncluttered and easy to use, it will allow you to envision exactly what you want and provide you with the organization, focus and motivation to achieve whatever you set out to do. Its compact size and lightweight design allows you to carry it everywhere. »- Size: A5 — 21 x 14.25 cm (8.25 x 5.75 inches) »- 1 year undated »- Habit tracker »- Gratitude journal »- Affirmations »- Pen holder »- Elastic strap closure »- 3 colorful bookmarks »- Inner pocket for small and important things »- 3x colorful stickers »- Notes section »- Comes in FREE stylish gift box which makes it a perfect gift! The Clever Fox ultimate day planner is Guaranteed to work, or we will give you your money back! Do yourself a favor and buy this planner today for your life's goals and you'll be protected by a 100% money back guarantee.